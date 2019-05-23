Arizona Native Tyler Dial Uses Hometown Experience to Fuel New Single "About Last Night"

“About last night...” is usually how all good - or bad - stories start. It’s also the title of country singer and Arizona native Tyler Dial’s newest single.

"I wrote 'About Last Night' with Jon Stark and Adam James who have recently become close friends and it feels like we get a great song every time we write," Dial said. "This particular one is a fun summer song about a house party where everyone stays up to watch the sunrise.... I’ve been to a few of these throughout my time in Arizona so my time in the 602 definitely had an impact on the song."



Dial was born and raised in Phoenix before moving to Texas for college. Following graduation, Dial then moved to Nashville to chase his dreams of becoming a country music star.

"I’ve been writing all my life but I feel like I’ve grown more than ever in the past year and it definitely shows in the new music," Dial said. "I’m more confident of who I am and the sound I’m going for."

Video of Tyler Dial - Hold You to It (Lyric Video)

Although he may be in music city now, Dial said being from Arizona has shaped his music career in many ways. He said he grew up listening to some of his parents favorites like Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and the Dixie Chicks. "Arizona has made me open to all kinds of sounds and styles of music that I don’t think I would’ve been open to elsewhere," Dial said.



Since kicking off his music career, Dial has opened for acts like Jake Owen, Cole Swindell and Cody Johnson.



Now, he’s gearing up to drop his newest single this week. “About Last Night” will be released on all platforms on Friday, May 24th.



Dial said he hopes to perform in Arizona later this year. You can find out more information about Tyler by heading to Tylerdial.com.