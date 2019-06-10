Fulton Homes Don’t Fur-Get Your Pet!

Did you know when it’s 100 degrees outside, its 140 degrees in your car?!

Summer is here and Fulton Homes and KMLE want to remind you to NEVER leave your dog in a parked car. Don’t Fur-Get Your Pet! Sadly, people think it’s ok to leave their dogs in a car for even a minute, and in this heat, that’s a life threatening thing! Dogs can die inside your car! 60 dogs die every year in hot cars according to PETA. Fulton Homes has teamed up with KMLE to stop people from leaving their dogs in their car. If you see a dog in a parked car, call the police.

Fulton Homes and KMLE will be onsite to bring awareness to this cause

Fulton Homes, the valley-homebuilder, is out to raise awareness of the harm that can be done to your pets by leaving them in a car by educating radio listeners.

Doug Fulton, the CEO of Fulton Homes, explains that this public service campaign with KMLE is designed to make valley residents, many of them who are new to the community, aware that you should never leave your pet unattended in your car. It’s especially important to deliver this message in the hot summer months when an a pet left in a hot car can experience severe health issues and even death. “We love our families and we love our dogs,” said Fulton. “There are still a lot of people in the valley who are unaware of the dangers of leaving their pets, even for a short time, in their cars during the summer. That’s why we are rallying around this issue.”

