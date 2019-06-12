Everything You Need to Know About Luke Bryan at Ak-Chin Pavilion!

With Luke Bryan coming to Ak-Chin Pavilion tomorrow, we wanted to make sure you had all the info to make sure you have the best night!

Run of Show!

Box Office Opens: Noon

Parking Opens: 5:00 PM

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Jon Langston: 7:00 PM

Cole Swindell: 7:50 PM

Luke Bryan: 9:10 PM

What is the Bag Policy?

To provide a safer environment for our fans and significantly expedite entry into the venue, Ak-Chin Pavilion has implemented the clear bag policy for the 2019 concert season that limits the size and type of bags that may be brought into the venue.

Ak-Chin Pavilion PROHIBITS fans to bring any type of bags, except those outlined Below:

Fans will be able to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the venue:

•Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" OR One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

•Small clutch bags (small fanny packs are allowed), approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags.

Prohibited bag items include, but are not limited to: purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags or any bag larger than the permissible size.

What You Can Bring into the Venue:

Clear bags, clear backpacks, and clear totes no larger than 12" x 6"

Small, non-clear bags and fannypacks - must be no bigger than the palm of your hand 4" x 6"

Factory Sealed Water Bottle - Up to one gallon per person or empty bottle to fill inside

Blankets

Camelbacks - Empty upon arrival

Sunscreen / Bug Spray

Personal Misting Fan - Empty upon arrival

E-Cigarettes & Vape Pens (Can only be used in Lawn & Plaza areas)

What You Cannot Bring into the Venue:

Lawn Chairs

Weapons of any kind

Large Bags / Backpacks / Luggage / Computer Bags / Camera Bags

Outside food or drink - except factory sealed water

Alcohol

Coolers of any kind

Illegal drugs / substances

Glass containers

Selfie Sticks

Laser pointers

Glow sticks

Animals (except service animals)

Fireworks

Where Will KMLE BE?

Come Hangout with us on the West Side of the Pavilion so Don't Forget to Come Say HI and we will see you there!