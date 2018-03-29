© Robert Hanashiro

Dolly Parton Mural Unveiled Outside Grand Ole Opry

By: Annie Reuter

March 29, 2018

Dolly Parton is the latest country artist featured on a mural outside of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. The portrait was unveiled on March 26 on the Opry Plaza, and country fans can watch the mural created by artist Scott Guion in a new-time lapse video.

The clip shows the Nashville artist working on the mural from start to finish. A lifelong fan of the singer himself, Guion shared his gratitude for the project.

“I finished another panel out at The Grand Ole Opry!” he captions a clip on his personal Instagram account. “8’x8’ paint on plywood. Like everyone on the planet, I have loved Dolly my whole life. Thank you @opry.”

Parton is a longtime Opry performer. She made her Opry debut when she was just 10 years old and became a member in 1969.

Watch the clip below.

Hello, Dolly! -- Come see our brand new @dollyparton mural in the #Opry Plaza! • • --: @scottguionart

A post shared by Grand Ole Opry (@opry) on

Tags: 
Dolly Parton
Grand Ole Opry

