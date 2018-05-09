Dolly Parton Entertains and Uplifts During Senior Center Dedication to Her Parents

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Senior citizens at the Sevier County Senior Center in Tennessee could have never imagined the surprise visitor they’d get to meet.

Country music and television star Dolly Parton, who’s a Sevier County native, was on hand to help rename the facility in honor of her parents, Robert and Avie Lee Parton.

The 72-year-old icon crowded onto a tiny stage to sing to the facility's patrons and family, and joked that she was a senior citizen herself!

"I am so excited to be part of this today. Of course, you know I'm a senior too. When I was over in Sevier County High School, I couldn't wait to be a senior, and now that I'm in my second childhood, I'm a senior again," Parton laughed.

Dolly even performed a song and led a workout class, telling the seniors that the key to staying young is staying busy. Clearly, her trick is working because Dolly hasn’t changed after all these years!

"I just keep myself busy, and I think that's the key to staying young, and I'm proud to be a senior citizen. Of course, we all wish we could stay 30 forever, but we can't, so I think it's important that we stay active," Parton said. "We stay with a good attitude and get out and stay involved, make friends and be whatever, and I think being a part of this whole thing is really great, and it is my pleasure to dedicate this to my people."

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters also announced plans to expand the center which he says is "bursting at the seams right now, and it's going to have more people participate because Dolly Parton, they know that she only participates in great things."