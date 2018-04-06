Day Two of Country Thunder Takes The Gold

Alright KMLE Nation it is officially Day Two of KMLE Country Thunder and we started it off with the Gold? That's right the Beer Olympics Gold! We headed out to the campgrounds to catch the fourth annual Country Thunder Beer Olympics!

Okay, we may not have actually taken the Gold, but we did find Jared's new favorite game, beer darts! Who do you think would win in beer darts? Right after our Trip out to the Beer Olympics we thought we had to treat an artist to our annual Shrimp Boil! This year we picked, Drew Baldridge!

Alright we alll know Country Thunder is also about the music, so why don't we talk about one of our local artists, Harry Luge taking the mainstage first thing this morning! Shortly after though we had him come out to the KMLE Casino for a special performance for our KMLE listeners.

After Harry Luge went off stage, Lukas Nelson took over followed by Neil McCoy! KMLE Nation it is Country Thunder so we are always runing to catch up with artists before they hit the stage, but we set out specifically to meet Nina's "Uncle" Neil McCoy!

Now today is a very special day, not only is it Country Thunder Day Two, but we had the honor of being apart of something very special, we got to meet Route 91 Survivors. We are a music community and we have to stay #CountryStrong!

Shortly after that we went to find our good friend Tracy Lawrence! We haven't seen him in a while so we are so glad we got to talk to him for a bit!

At Country Thunder there is never just one thing going on, so while Jared met with Tracy Lawrence, Jeana got to hangout with Drew Cooper for an interview and another special performance!

Now the day had to come to an end at some point, but it of course couldn't end until The Breakfast Buzz with Nina and Niko got a chance to sit and talk with Jason Aldean!

Now the interview may have ended. but then we got even more of Jason Aldean when he took over the Main Stage and brought a close to Country Thunder Day Two!