Danielle Bradbery Premieres Video for "Shallow" at Times Square

By: Vicki Pepper

The video for Danielle Bradbery's version of "Shallow" made its debut in a big way yesterday (May 15th), as it premiered live in Viacom's Times Square billboard, along with CMT and MTV platforms.

Her version of the song made famous by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper features another Texas singer-songwriter, Parker McCollum.

“When I heard ‘Shallow’ from A Star Is Born for the first time, I was blown away," Danielle recalls in a statement from her label. "The lyrics, arrangement, Gaga’s voice and the emotion… I was just speechless. Yet as a singer, I couldn’t wait to find a partner to record this song with.”

Watch the video here: