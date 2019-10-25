Watch 5 Year Old Lilleigh's Special Night With Chase Rice

❤️ This story will warm your heart. ❤️

Last night was a magical night at The Arizona State Fair! It’s not only because they sell Fruity Pebble Funnel Cakes! It was because

a little 5 year old girl named Lilleigh got to meet Chase Rice on her birthday. It was a VERY special first concert experience for her. Chase even brought her on stage and sang “Eyes On You” JUST to her. See the precious moments. JP even sang her happy birthday!