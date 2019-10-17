Must Watch 2019 CMT Artists Of The Year Moment

This proves that country music is a community... and Kane Brown needs our support right now

October 17, 2019
It was an emotional night at The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Event. Kane Brown accepted his award and dedicated it to his drummer Kenny who recently passed away. The thing that is amazing about country music is that it is a supportive community. Everyone in attendance was super supportive and it will give you goosebumps to see how country music wrapped their arms around Kane.

Chris Young emotionally brings Kane Brown on stage in the clip below.



Then Thomas Rhett got on stage to accept his award. He got choked up and did something not normally done on live TV. He prayed. 

Wow! What a wonderful moment to remind us ALL to love and support each other.

