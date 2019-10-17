Must Watch 2019 CMT Artists Of The Year Moment

It was an emotional night at The 2019 CMT Artists of the Year Event. Kane Brown accepted his award and dedicated it to his drummer Kenny who recently passed away. The thing that is amazing about country music is that it is a supportive community. Everyone in attendance was super supportive and it will give you goosebumps to see how country music wrapped their arms around Kane.

Chris Young emotionally brings Kane Brown on stage in the clip below.

.@kanebrown dedicated his award to his drummer Kenny Dixon.



Rest in Peace Kenny. The country community will remember you. --#CMTAOTY pic.twitter.com/gSFV07Ae3Z — CMT (@CMT) October 17, 2019

Then Thomas Rhett got on stage to accept his award. He got choked up and did something not normally done on live TV. He prayed.

Thank YOU @ThomasRhett for such a special speech last night --



Catch up on #CMTAOTY on demand now! pic.twitter.com/O5TPSIsRbW — CMT (@CMT) October 17, 2019

Wow! What a wonderful moment to remind us ALL to love and support each other.