Jared and JP Interview The Voice Contestant Alex Guthrie
It may be over for Alex on The Voice, but it was one heck of a ride that will roll into 2020!
November 13, 2019
He came, he saw, he wowed! Alex Guthrie made the Top 20 on The Voice... just not the Top 13. Fresh off his elimination Alex gives us a behind the scenes look on what it’s like to be a contestant on The Voice. Also, Alex talks about what he learned from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, AND Taylor Swift. He shared he might be joining one of them on stage VERY SOON!
Jared and JP enjoyed talking to such a humble, hungry, and unique artist!
Check him out at:
https://www.alexguthriemusic.com
Twitter: @TheAlexGuthrie
IG: Alex Guthrie
FB: Alex Guthrie Official
Here's some of Alex's eye popping performances!