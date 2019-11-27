How Well Do You Know Your Holiday Movies?

Take The Quiz And Find Out

November 27, 2019
KMLE Morning Show
Country Music Mornings
Holiday Movies
Categories: 
Entertainment

How well do you know your holiday movies? Do you need a Christmas Movie Makeover? See if you can pin these famous holiday movie quotes to their movies! 

Tags: 
Holiday Movies
Christmas
Holiday
Trivia
KMLE 107.9