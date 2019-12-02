Helping Hands for Single Moms helps low income, single mom college students succeed in school and in life. The incredible women in their program are working, go to college full-time and raising their children. As they graduate from college and increase their income, they are moving their families off government assistance and breaking the cycle of poverty for good. This is an awesome way to invest your charitable dollars in a way that changes our community for the better. Helping Hands for Single Moms is a qualified Arizona Charitable Tax Credit organization. That means you can donate up to $800 and get a dollar for dollar credit on your 2019 tax return. For more information go to helpinghandsforsinglemoms.org.

Location: Helping Hands for Single Moms 360 E. Coronado Rd. Suite 150, Phoenix, AZ 85004