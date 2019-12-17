EricsHouse: A Community for Healing

When you’ve lost a loved one to alcohol, drugs or suicide it seems impossible to move forward. What does healing look like inside this type of complicated grief? How do you take the first step forward? EricsHouse is a Phoenix non-profit organization providing grief support after addiction or suicide loss. EricsHouse was created to provide comfort, counseling and holistic resources. Go to ericshouse.org for more information.

EricsHouse Inc. is a non-profit organization* dedicated to providing integrative grief care to people who have been impacted by alcohol, drugs or suicide loss. We support the emotional, physical and spiritual healing for those left in the aftermath of these devastating losses. Our team of counselors, life coaches, spiritual directors, intuitive healers and holistic health practitioners help people navigate their grief so that they may move beyond their loss.

