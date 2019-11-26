Black Friday Deals In The Valley AND Online Updated: 11/27

November 26, 2019
Black Friday
Go out and get the deals:

Courtesy Chevrolets’ 10th Annual Black Friday Sale!

Friday 11/29

Meet JP from 6AM to 8AM!

12th St. and Camelback Rd.

1233 EAST CAMELBACK ROAD PHOENIX AZ 85014

JP KMLE

Team up and play a game of Cornhole with him! JP would LOVE to meet you and give you a HIGH-FIVE!

 

Stay in your PJ’s and Get the Deals:

The Arizona Diamondbacks have an insane deal for the Baseball fan in your life!

3 months of D-Backs home games from March to May for just 99 dollars! Including the Astros, Cubs, and Nationals!

https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/tickets/specials/holiday-pass

Costo.com

TV- VIZIO 70"

For 599.99 dollars V Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV (Limit 5)

Laptop- 200 dollars off Apple MacBook Air 13.3 Silver ​

https://www.costco.com/black-friday.html

 

Walmart.com

TV Samsung 65 inch 4K Android Smart TV

For 277.99

https://www.walmart.com/store/2515/phoenix-az/weekly-ads?flyer_run_id=397924&flyer_type_name=ad

https://www.walmart.com/m/deals/christmas-gifts/electronics

 

Toys and More Toys:

https://www.walmart.com/m/deals/christmas-gifts/toys

8 Black Friday Deals on Smart Speakers and Audio Devices

https://kmle1079.radio.com/articles/radiocom/black-friday-deals-on-smart...

 

 

