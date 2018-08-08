Carrie Underwood Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby Number Two

Carrie Underwood announced some major news Wednesday morning (August 8), revealing she's pregnant with baby number two and that her new "Cry Pretty 360" Tour will be kicking off next May.

"Mike, Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," Carrie said in a video announcement. "This has just been a dream come true with the album and baby news. We’re just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019!"

Along with the new bundle of joy, Underwood announced she'll be hitting the road next May for the "Cry Pretty 360" Tour with opening acts Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The tour won’t kick off until 2019, even though her album will drop in September.