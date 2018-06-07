The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - June 7
June 7, 2018
Today on Nina's 60 Second Skinny: Blake Shelton won big at the CMT Awards, Kane Brown has a new song out, and 55% of people say they they prefer not to go out and do this instead.
