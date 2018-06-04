The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - June 4

June 4, 2018
Nina and Niko
The Breakfast Buzz with Nina and Niko

Hupeng | Dreamstime.com

Today on Nina's 60 Second Skinny - Maddie Marlow, from Maddie and Tae, has some big news, teens aren't using Facebook as much, and there was an awkward moment at a wedding for Gwen Stefani.

Tags: 
The Breakfast Buzz
Skinny

Recent Podcast Audio
The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - June 4 KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Michael Ray Interview KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Beat Nina - June 1 KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - June 1 KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Drunk Late Night Food KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz - Nina's 60 Second Skinny - May 31 KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes