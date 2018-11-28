What Women Need In Their Bed for a Good Night's Sleep
November 28, 2018
A new study from Canisius College in New York has found that women sleep much better when they're sharing a bed with their dog than they do when it's shared with another person.
Women who shared their bed with dogs got to bed at a decent time, had a better sleep schedule, and believe it or not were woken up less often during the night.
Contrastly, sleeping in bed with a cat does not have the same effect. Women who went to bed with a cat had worse sleep than those who shared their bed with a person. Because of course, this is a cat's world, and we just live in it.