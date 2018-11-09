What’s the best way to get in the holiday spirit if you don’t have the people to do it with?
Here are some ways to really nail the holiday spirit even if you’re by yourself.
For most people, the whole point of the holidays is to be with the people you love. But there are some of us who aren’t so lucky. For whatever reason, you could be spending your upcoming holidays alone, and that’s okay!
- Gather old toys from friends and donate them to children who wouldn’t normally be receiving gifts over the holidays.
- Help create the holiday spirit in a local women’s shelter by making food, decorating a tree, or spending time with them.
- Spend time with the people in nursing homes who don’t have families coming to visit them for the holidays.
- Volunteer to help serve food to the needy.
- Locate a center near you that holds a special event over the holidays for people like yourself who are spending it alone.
- Find a church with a special holiday event and join in on the festivities!