What is stressing you out?

The average person spends 93% of their waking hours totally stressed out. A new survey found the little things that stress us out on a daily basis.

And here are the top 10 . . .

1. Your computer freezing.

2. Slow Internet.

3. Screaming kids.

4. Misplacing your wallet.

5. Traffic.

6. Being late.

7. Misplacing your phone.

8. Annoying coworkers.

9. Being on hold with customer service.

10. A rude waiter.