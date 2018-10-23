"Did I Lock the Front Door"

A new survey found 80% of us have turned around and gone back to double-check.

October 23, 2018
The Breakfast Buzz with Alana and Niko

According to the survey, here are the Top 10 nagging questions that can instantly stress us out.  And most of them have to do with forgetting stuff at home . . 

1.  "Did I lock the front door?"

2.  "Do I have my phone?"

3.  "Do I have my keys?"

4.  "Do we have anything to make for dinner?"

5.  "Did I leave a window open?"

6.  "Did I leave a light on?"

7.  "Did I lock the car?"

8.  "Did I SHUT the front door?"

9.  "Did I leave the stove or oven on?"

10.  "Did I remember to turn off the heat or the A/C?" 

A few more from the top 25 include, "Did I leave the curling iron on?" . . . "Did I close the fridge?" . . . "Did I remember to pay that bill?" . . . and, "Did I make sure the cat is in?" 

