According to the survey, here are the Top 10 nagging questions that can instantly stress us out. And most of them have to do with forgetting stuff at home . .

1. "Did I lock the front door?"

2. "Do I have my phone?"

3. "Do I have my keys?"

4. "Do we have anything to make for dinner?"

5. "Did I leave a window open?"

6. "Did I leave a light on?"

7. "Did I lock the car?"

8. "Did I SHUT the front door?"

9. "Did I leave the stove or oven on?"

10. "Did I remember to turn off the heat or the A/C?"

A few more from the top 25 include, "Did I leave the curling iron on?" . . . "Did I close the fridge?" . . . "Did I remember to pay that bill?" . . . and, "Did I make sure the cat is in?"