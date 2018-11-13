Thanksgiving Food That May Be Harmful To Your Dog

All that food sitting on your table will be pretty tempting to your four-legged friend, but it turns out a lot of your meal isn’t really good for them. So unless you want to be making an emergency vet visit on Thanksgiving, you may to listen up and watch your pooch closely come dinner time.

While giving your dog a bite or two of turkey is fine, it’s important not to slip it to them under the table. Instead, put it in their bowl so as to not encourage their begging. But, make sure that turkey is plain, without any skin. The skin itself can be very greasy, and the fat content can trigger pancreatitis. Plus, any seasoning on the skin may upset your dog’s digestive system. Also, be sure to dispose of the turkey carcass carefully, because if your dog gets a hold of it they could choke on the bones.

And of course, keep your dog away from sweets, especially chocolate, which can be poisonous. Bakers and dark chocolate are the worst, and way more toxic than milk chocolate, while white chocolate isn’t really that bad, with a dog having to eat five pounds for every pound they weight to be in danger.

Other holiday foods that aren’t good for Fido include:

Grapes and raisins, which can cause kidney damage, although why is still undetermined.

Nuts, which have a high-fat content that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and pancreatitis.

Salty snacks can cause excessive thirst and urination, and if your pooch eats too much they could suffer from sodium ion poisoning.

Garlic, onions, and chives can irritate canine stomachs.

