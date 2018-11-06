Thanksgiving Dinner in Chip Form?

You can get a pack of three flavors . . . turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie . . .

November 6, 2018
I'm not sure how good your memory is for the ups and downs of the potato chip industry, but mine is weirdly good.  So I remember last year, Pringles made chips with different Thanksgiving dinner flavors . . . but just as a test.  They weren't for sale.

So I'm happy to say the test must've gone well . . . because this year, they're actually selling them.

