Slang Terms You'll Hear in 2019

January 8, 2019
Someone put together a huge list of slang terms you might hear in 2019.  They're not all new, but you might not know yet . . .

  • Tea - It means "gossip."  So if you "spill tea" about someone, you're talking behind their back.
  • Beat - It can be a verb or an adjective, and it's about applying make-up.  You might hear someone say, "I've gotta beat my face, because I've got a date tonight."
  • Snatched -  It means you look good.  So if you "beat your face" and you show up to an event looking fabulous, you're "snatched."
  • Basic - Basically, anything mainstream is basic. 
  • G.O.A.T. -  It's an acronym that stands for "greatest of all time."  So if one of your younger co-workers says, "you're the goat," they're giving you a compliment.
  • Extra - It means over-the-top.  But not necessarily in a good way. 
  • Gucci -   It basically just means good.  So if you like something, "it's Gucci."
  • Thirsty -  It means you desperately want approval, or desperately want to get with someone in an R-rated way.
  • Keep it 100 -  It means you're authentic, like "keep it real."
  • Ratchet -  It's normally used to describe someone who's obnoxious, rude, or trashy.  But it can also mean you're "cool" now, in the right context.

 

 

