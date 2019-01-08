Slang Terms You'll Hear in 2019
January 8, 2019
Someone put together a huge list of slang terms you might hear in 2019. They're not all new, but you might not know yet . . .
- Tea - It means "gossip." So if you "spill tea" about someone, you're talking behind their back.
- Beat - It can be a verb or an adjective, and it's about applying make-up. You might hear someone say, "I've gotta beat my face, because I've got a date tonight."
- Snatched - It means you look good. So if you "beat your face" and you show up to an event looking fabulous, you're "snatched."
- Basic - Basically, anything mainstream is basic.
- G.O.A.T. - It's an acronym that stands for "greatest of all time." So if one of your younger co-workers says, "you're the goat," they're giving you a compliment.
- Extra - It means over-the-top. But not necessarily in a good way.
- Gucci - It basically just means good. So if you like something, "it's Gucci."
- Thirsty - It means you desperately want approval, or desperately want to get with someone in an R-rated way.
- Keep it 100 - It means you're authentic, like "keep it real."
- Ratchet - It's normally used to describe someone who's obnoxious, rude, or trashy. But it can also mean you're "cool" now, in the right context.