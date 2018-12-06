Regifting: Rules of the Trade

We got talking about regifting this morning and whether or not you are a regifter. As it turns out there are a lot of regifters in the KMLE Nation. Whether it was Danielle in Surprise regifting a bathrobe or Emily in Mesa making sure always to take the name tag off, we wanted to hear from you!

As we searched around, there are rules to regifting. Ranging from the obvious "Make sure you don't want it" and "Never regift a perishable," to "be careful of hidden tags or signed pages."

Perhaps the best regifting stories we heard were the ones who donated the gifts to charity!