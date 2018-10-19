It's 2am, what should I get to eat?
There's nothing like being drunk at two in the morning and mowing through a giant burrito. As if somehow THAT'S going to make you feel better tomorrow and not way, way, way worse.
October 19, 2018
A new survey asked people for their favorite place to grab food late at night. And you're not going to find many surprises in here, but you ARE going to feel second-hand indigestion. Check out the top 10 . . .
1. Taco Bell, 28.5%.
2. McDonald's, 26.2%.
3. Wendy's, 7.8%.
4. Jack in the Box, 5.7%.
5. Denny's, 5%.
6. Waffle House, 4.6%
7. A local pizza joint, 4%.
8. Burger King, 3.9%.
9. KFC, 3.9%.
10. IHOP, 3.9%.