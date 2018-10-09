Halloween Donuts... YES! Please

Krispy Kreme is unveiling some new doughnuts.

Included is what the company called its first-ever "Trick or Treat" doughnut, which is an original glazed doughnut dipped and drizzled in salted caramel and topped with pieces of chocolate Halloween candy. Also new is the Monster Batter donut with cake batter filling dipped in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti.

The special doughnuts will be available through Halloween and join the popular jack-o-lantern and the donut with Halloween sprinkles.

Source: Delish