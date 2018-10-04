I want TACOS

Today is National Taco Day celebrates the culinary fiesta that is a taco… loved and consumed by the millions each day and made in either soft or hard shells with a variety of savory fillings. Tacos predate the arrivals of Europeans in Mexico. Del Castillo first documented the first taco feast enjoyed by Europeans at the time of the Spanish conquistadors.

Here some random facts about tacos

1. More than 95% of Americans say they like tacos . . . and 71% prefer tacos over burritos.

2. Three-quarters of us eat tacos at least once a month.

3. And the most popular taco meats are, in order: Carne asada . . . barbacoa . . . chicken . . . pork . . . and chorizo. The least popular meat? Lengua . . . also known as COW TONGUE.