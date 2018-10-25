... always make sure your kids say "thank you" when they're out trick-or-treating.

October 25, 2018
Someone posted a list online of Halloween rules they think everyone should follow. 

 

1.  Don't guess what someone's costume is unless you KNOW what it is.  You might offend them.  So if you're not sure, just ask.  Especially with kids.

2.  Don't bring bloody decorations into the office.  If you decorate your desk, try to keep it fairly PG.  Not everyone likes gore.

3.  Don't wear an offensive costume.  Even if it's a joke, it's risky. 

4.  Remember, nothing is private anymore.  So if you DO go with an offensive costume, you can't act shocked when someone posts photos of it on Facebook.

5.  Teach your kids to be polite trick-or-treaters.  Make sure they say thank you every time . . . even if it's candy they don't like. 

 

Do you think these five should be hard-and-fast rules?  Or do some of them just suck the life out of Halloween?

 

