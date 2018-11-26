Giving Tuesday Is November 27th

With all the talk of Black Friday and Cyber Monday we also want to talk about an incredibly important day. Tuesday, November 27th is Giving Tuesday, and it's a day to give back.

Giving Tuesday started as a response to all of the activity surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It's also the unofficial beginning of the charitable season and encourages you to give to organizations and charities doing good work in our communities.

We want to encourage you to be a grateful giver and give to organizations you trust and support. For a list of non-profits, visit GivingTuesday.org

The two hardest things to come by seem to be time and money. Organizations and charities could always use money but your time is also valuable. Whether it's serving meals to the homeless or packing some boxes at Packages from Home, your time is essential.

We're all on social media and this year if you start a fundraiser on Facebook, you can let the power of social media help your favorite non-profit. Just click "Fundraisers" on the left-hand side of the Facebook page under the Explore tab. You'll see options for #GivingTuesday. This year, Facebook and PayPal will match donations up to $7-million.

Happy Giving!