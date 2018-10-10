Do you treat holiday shopping as a competitive sport?

While some of us don’t want to start thinking about holiday shopping yet, it’s almost that time, and while gift-giving should be a joyful thing, it turns out some people are holding on to some deep secrets when it comes to holiday shopping.

26% of people admit they are competitive when it comes to giving presents over the holidays

19% of people feel guilty about re-gifting, while 65% of people do it anyway

36% of people get irritated when retailers start putting up holiday decorations early

19% say just thinking about holiday shopping stresses them out

It seems while most people are just looking to get a thoughtful gift for someone they love, there are plenty of people who have other things on their mind.