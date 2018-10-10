Do you treat holiday shopping as a competitive sport?
Poll finds out people’s true feelings about giving gifts over the holidays
October 10, 2018
While some of us don’t want to start thinking about holiday shopping yet, it’s almost that time, and while gift-giving should be a joyful thing, it turns out some people are holding on to some deep secrets when it comes to holiday shopping.
- 26% of people admit they are competitive when it comes to giving presents over the holidays
- 19% of people feel guilty about re-gifting, while 65% of people do it anyway
- 36% of people get irritated when retailers start putting up holiday decorations early
- 19% say just thinking about holiday shopping stresses them out
It seems while most people are just looking to get a thoughtful gift for someone they love, there are plenty of people who have other things on their mind.