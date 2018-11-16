How much money do you plan on spending for Thanksgiving dinner?

November 16, 2018
Get your shirt today!
The Breakfast Buzz with Alana and Niko

I think the majority of my budget goes to wine, but according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual report, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 should set you back about $48.90 this year!

If we're doing the math right that will cost you less than five bucks a person!  They break it down for you:

  • Turkey - $1.36/lb
  • 30oz Can of Pumpkin - $3.33
  • One Gallon of Milk - $2.92
  • One-pound veggie tray with celery and carrots - $0.75
  • One Dozen Rolls - $2.25
  • Two nine-inch pie shells - $2.47
  • One-pound green peas - $1.47
  • 12oz of fresh cranberries - $2.65
  • A half-pint of Whipping Cream - $2.08
  • 14oz of Cubed Bread Stuffing - $2.87
  • 3lbs of Sweet Potatoes - $3.39
  • Misc. items (butter, evaporated milk, onions, eggs, sugar, and flour) - $3.01

What about the green bean casserole??? The most important part of the whole meal!   Those crunchy onions will set you back at least $1.00. 

Tags: 
Thanksgiving dinner