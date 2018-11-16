How much money do you plan on spending for Thanksgiving dinner?

I think the majority of my budget goes to wine, but according to the American Farm Bureau Federation's Annual report, a Thanksgiving meal for 10 should set you back about $48.90 this year!

If we're doing the math right that will cost you less than five bucks a person! They break it down for you:

Turkey - $1.36/lb

30oz Can of Pumpkin - $3.33

One Gallon of Milk - $2.92

One-pound veggie tray with celery and carrots - $0.75

One Dozen Rolls - $2.25

Two nine-inch pie shells - $2.47

One-pound green peas - $1.47

12oz of fresh cranberries - $2.65

A half-pint of Whipping Cream - $2.08

14oz of Cubed Bread Stuffing - $2.87

3lbs of Sweet Potatoes - $3.39

Misc. items (butter, evaporated milk, onions, eggs, sugar, and flour) - $3.01

What about the green bean casserole??? The most important part of the whole meal! Those crunchy onions will set you back at least $1.00.