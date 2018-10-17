How Many Jumping Jacks It Takes To Burn Off Halloween Candy?

It’s actually how many hundreds of them it takes to burn off one little fun-size candy bar.

Even though the candies are small, those calories add up quickly. We’ll tell you just how quickly, but be warned – it might make you want to rethink reaching into your trick-or-treater stash for that 12th Reese’s cup.

A minute of vigorous jumping jacks, which is about 60, burns nine calories. That sounds like a lot of work to burn off an uncontrollable Reese’s habit. This is how long it takes to burn off one fun-size of these popular candies (calculations based on a 150-pound woman.)

  • 3 Musketeers - 63 calories, 420 jumping jacks, or seven minutes worth.
  • 100 Grand - 95 calories, 634 jumping jacks, or doing them for 10 minutes 30 seconds.
  • Almond Joy - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds of them.
  • Butterfinger - 85 calories, 567 jumping jacks, or nine minutes 24 seconds worth.
  • Heath Bar - 77 calories, 514 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 34 seconds.
  • Kit Kat - 70 calories, 467 jumping jacks, or seven minutes 48 seconds of them.
  • M&M’s Plain - 73 calories, 487 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 12 seconds worth.
  • M&M’s Peanut - 90 calories, 600 jumping jacks, or a solid 10 minutes of them.
  • Milky Way - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 24 seconds worth.
  • Nerds - 50 calories, and just 334 jumping jacks, or a quick five minutes 36 seconds.
  • Nestle Crunch - 60 calories, an even 400 jumping jacks, or six minutes 42 seconds of them.
  • Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups - 110 amazing calories, 734 jumping jacks, or an exhausting 12 minutes 12 seconds worth. 
  • Skittles - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds of them
  • Snickers - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds
  • Whoppers - 100 calories, 667 jumping jacks, or 11 minutes six seconds worth.

 

Check out the full list of candies here.

