How Many Jumping Jacks It Takes To Burn Off Halloween Candy?

Even though the candies are small, those calories add up quickly. We’ll tell you just how quickly, but be warned – it might make you want to rethink reaching into your trick-or-treater stash for that 12th Reese’s cup.

A minute of vigorous jumping jacks, which is about 60, burns nine calories. That sounds like a lot of work to burn off an uncontrollable Reese’s habit. This is how long it takes to burn off one fun-size of these popular candies (calculations based on a 150-pound woman.)

3 Musketeers - 63 calories, 420 jumping jacks, or seven minutes worth.

100 Grand - 95 calories, 634 jumping jacks, or doing them for 10 minutes 30 seconds.

Almond Joy - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds of them.

Butterfinger - 85 calories, 567 jumping jacks, or nine minutes 24 seconds worth.

Heath Bar - 77 calories, 514 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 34 seconds.

Kit Kat - 70 calories, 467 jumping jacks, or seven minutes 48 seconds of them.

M&M’s Plain - 73 calories, 487 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 12 seconds worth.

M&M’s Peanut - 90 calories, 600 jumping jacks, or a solid 10 minutes of them.

Milky Way - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 24 seconds worth.

Nerds - 50 calories, and just 334 jumping jacks, or a quick five minutes 36 seconds.

Nestle Crunch - 60 calories, an even 400 jumping jacks, or six minutes 42 seconds of them.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups - 110 amazing calories, 734 jumping jacks, or an exhausting 12 minutes 12 seconds worth.

Skittles - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds of them

Snickers - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds

Whoppers - 100 calories, 667 jumping jacks, or 11 minutes six seconds worth.

