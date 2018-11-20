Buddy the Elf's Sugary Christmas Meal Served to You

"Santa, I KNOW HIM!" Do you have a Christmas tradition? For us, watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on Christmas Eve and watching "ELF" with Will Ferrell on Christmas Day are musts! Can you believe Buddy the Elf won all of our hearts 15 years ago?

A restaurant in Chicago is celebrating the anniversary by serving Buddy the Elf's favorite meal. Sweet maple syrup, and candy-topped spaghetti. The restaurant, Miss Ricky's inside the Virgin Hotel, will be serving up the SUPER sweet concoction through December 25th.

Are you ready for it? It's pasta topped with strawberry and raspberry sauce, marshmallow, S'mores Pop Tarts, M&Ms, Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, coconut flakes, syrup, and chocolate sauce. It will set you back $15 and probably a couple of calories.