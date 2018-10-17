Breakfast Buzz Talked with Jill Johnson from the Boy and Girls Club

Dish It Out is the Valley’s most exciting high-end culinary event with delicious dishes from top restaurants around the Valley. This 21+ event has something for everyone – fabulous food, wine, and spirits for all palettes, live music, and a sneak peek into the Boys & Girls Clubs.

All proceeds benefit the kids and teens who count on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix for safety, meals, and opportunity. Come and enjoy an October evening under the lights at High Street! Tickets at dishitoutaz.org.