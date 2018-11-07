The Breakfast Buzz talked with Cole Custer from NASCAR

Cole Custer competes for full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 00 for Stewart-Haas Racing.

He earned his first trip to the Championship 4 in Miami with his first win of the 2018 season coming in the Playoffs at Texas this weekend.

Custer earned his first Xfinity win in the 2017 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2016, he made five Xfinity Series starts with JR Motorsports. He also competed full-time in the Camping World Truck Series for JR Motorsports, finishing 10th in points. Custer has two career Truck Series wins

Cole will race in the Whelen Trusted to Perform 200 at ISM Raceway on Saturday, Nov 10 at 1:30.