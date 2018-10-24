The Breakfast Buzz’s BIG Thank You!

The Breakfast Buzz and Legacy Traditional Schools, in conjunction with Packages from Home are encouraging the KMLE Nation to write “Thank You” letters to our Troops for the holidays this year through The Breakfast Buzz’s BIG THANK YOU to the Troops!

It’s super-easy to send a letter to the Troops!

How to send a letter:

Write one and drop it off or mail it to the KMLE Studios at 840 N. Central Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85004

Write one and drop it off or mail it to Packages from Home at 5643 N. 52nd Ave. Glendale, AZ 85301

Submit a letter by completing the electronic form below

Drop it off at one of our Legacy Traditional Schools collection sites. To find a school near you, click here.

CLICK HERE to get a jump start on your letter!

Address each letter “Dear Hero,” “Dear Serviceperson,” “Dear Defender of Freedom,” etc.

Thank them for their service to our great country and tell them why you are thanking them.

Speak from your heart!

Please do not seal your letters, as Packages From Home proofreads each one before sending along with the care packages.

Once all the letters are collected, Packages from Home will be sending the letters to the Troops!

Packages From Home can always use help collecting items. Click here for the TROOP WISH LIST.

The Breakfast Buzz’s Big Thank You brought to you by:

Legacy Traditional Schools

Legacy Traditional Schools puts the focus back where it should be: on our kids. It’s easy to see why Legacy continues to be the highest rated K-8 school network in Arizona. It starts with one student striving to be his/her best, and it continues to impact nearly 19,000 students network-wide. We hope you’ll take a moment to see why Legacy is the right choice for your family. Find your school at www.legacytraditional.org

Packages from Home

Our primary purpose is to provide food, personal care, and recreational items to deployed American troops, at no cost to them. We collect donated items from generous patriotic citizens who live all across America. These items include non-perishable food, personal toiletries, and recreational items like games, books, music CDs and movie DVDs. A list of items needed by the troops is available on our "Things to Donate" page along with the location of "Drop Off Locations" in the greater Phoenix Arizona area where items may be donated. (No alcohol, tobacco products, pressurized containers, x-rated materials or any other item deemed unsuitable or unsafe will ever be sent by us.) Our staff and volunteers carefully pack the donations into U.S. Post Office Flat-Rate Priority Mail boxes. The boxes are then mailed to U.S. servicemen and women who are deployed overseas in harm's way. Monetary donations go towards mailing costs and/or purchasing of special items to send to the troops.