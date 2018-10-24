Best Halloween Light Show 2018

This guy's uncle does a cool as heck light show for Halloween every year.

October 24, 2018
Get your shirt today!
The Breakfast Buzz with Alana and Niko

Halloween has become a big-time decorating holiday in the U.S.

 

 

Tags: 
Halloween
Lights
House
light show

Recent Podcast Audio
Alana and Niko talked with Kelli from Old Gila County Jail KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Alana & Niko Battle of the Buzz 10-24 KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz interviewed Aaron Watson KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz talked to Jimmie Allen KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
The Breakfast Buzz National Coffee with a Cop day with Jarrod Ballard KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
Breakfast Buzz interviewed Dolph Ziggler KMLE Country 107.9 On Demand
View More Episodes