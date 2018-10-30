Best Halloween Candy Pranks

If you're all about the "trick" part of trick-or-treating, here are a few candy-related PRANKS you can play on your friends and family.

1. Make candy apples, but use onions. As long as the coating is thick enough, you can't tell the difference until you bite into it.

2. Put out a bowl of M&M's mixed with Skittles and Reese's Pieces. That's a classic.

3. Make a small hole in a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup . . . take out some of the fillings. . . and replace it with mustard or Sriracha.

4. Unwrap a few yellow Starburst, and replace the candy with cheese. Just make sure it doesn't get mixed into their candy and sit there for a week before they open it.

5. Take a box of something like Nerds or Sour Patch Kids . . . swap out the candy for a few fake bugs . . . and glue it shut.

Just don't mess with random trick-or-treaters.