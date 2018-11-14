What day do you usually get your Christmas tree?

With Thanksgiving barely a week away, a lot of people are probably already itching to haul their Christmas decorations out of the attic and then head out to get their Christmas tree. But it turns out, unless you want to spend an arm and a leg, you may want to wait a few weeks before you go tree shopping.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, Christmas Eve is the cheapest day to buy a Christmas tree, with the average price of a tree just $47. While that may seem to be too late for almost everyone, if folks can hold out buying a tree until the week before Christmas, they’ll likely save about 22% on their tree.

Of course, not many people can stand to wait that long, and those who rush out to buy their tree will pay the price. In fact, the most expensive day to buy a tree is Cyber Monday, with trees costing, on average, $81. And don’t expect any Black Friday deals either, with the average price of a tree on that day about $77.

As for how much folks can realistically expect to spend, the National Christmas Tree Association believes prices will be similar to last year, where the average price was about $73. They obviously never purchased a tree in New York City.

Source: Market Watch