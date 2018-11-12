Are you a turkey fan or do you want something else for Thanksgiving?
Americans want something other than turkey at the center of their holiday dinner table
November 12, 2018
When you think of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, turkey is front and center. Until now. Thanks to a new survey by Omaha Steaks, we are finding out there is quite a variety of main entrees being devoured across the country. 65-percent of people want an alternative main dish.
What are the top replacements for turkey at the table?
Ham ( 60-percent)
Chicken (41-percent)
Roast Beef (37-percent)