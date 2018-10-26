10 Halloween-Related Guinness World Records

Guinness released a Halloween-related video of "10 Spooky World Records Titles." The original clips were edited together so that it's not too long. A few that we like include the "longest snake ever in captivity" . . . which is 25-feet, two-inches.

The "largest porcelain doll" at five-feet seven-inches. A guy who set a record by having 200 spiders crawl around his body for 30 seconds. And there's a guy who owns 4,348 clown-related items.