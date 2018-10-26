10 Halloween-Related Guinness World Records

A guy who set a record by having 200 spiders crawl around his body for 30 seconds.

October 26, 2018
The Breakfast Buzz with Alana and Niko

Guinness released a Halloween-related video of "10 Spooky World Records Titles."  The original clips were edited together so that it's not too long.  A few that we like include the "longest snake ever in captivity" . . . which is 25-feet, two-inches.

The "largest porcelain doll" at five-feet seven-inches.  A guy who set a record by having 200 spiders crawl around his body for 30 seconds.  And there's a guy who owns 4,348 clown-related items.

 

