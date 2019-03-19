Tim McGraw to Headline NFL Draft Concert in Music City

The NFL Draft will be held in Nashville this year, and the league is providing the appropriate entertainment. Country music mainstay Tim McGraw will headline a free concert for fans on Friday April 26th.

I’m playing a free concert at @NFL Draft in Nashville! See you there? Go to https://t.co/nVwvk71pFQ for #NFLDraft details and follow @VisitMusicCity for updates. pic.twitter.com/rAFP1MDb2x — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 18, 2019

The NFL will reportedly announce about 20 other performers from several different genres to be featured during the event in the Music City.

The NFL Draft was held in New York for 57 straight years until the league turned it into a traveling weekend-long party. This will be the first time Nashville has hosted the event after stops in Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas. The draft will move to Las Vegas next year.