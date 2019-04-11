Thomas Rhett's Wife and Daughters Star in "Look What God Gave Her" Video

Thomas Rhett’s wife and daughters steal the show in his new video for “Look What God Gave Her.” Originally World Premiered on RADIO.COM, the upbeat track with a heartfelt, spiritual message does in fact represent Rhett’s wife, Lauren.

“The song really is a thanks to the good Lord for all the amazing talents he blessed my wife with inside and out,” Rhett told People. He added that 3-year-old Willa Gray and 1-year-old Ada James weren’t originally supposed to be in the video, but they ran into the shot and everyone decided to keep it in.

Rhett won Male Artist of the Year at the 2019 ACM Awards. “Look What God Gave Her” will appear on his upcoming album Center Point Road. It’s due out on May 31st and will also include features by Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and Little Big Town.