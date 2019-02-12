New Carly Pearce Video Features Fiance Michael Ray

Driving 100 miles an hour will certainly get you closer to your significant other faster, if not safer. And that’s exactly what Carly Pearce does to be with boyfriend Michael Ray in her new video for “Closer to You.”

Pearce steps on the gas as she imagines her long-distance beau being in the passenger seat next to her, until he is finally there for real.

The busy country couple's relationship was the inspiration for the song. It’s the first single to come from Pearce’s highly-anticipated sophomore album due out sometime this year.