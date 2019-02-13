Luke Bryan Adopted an 18-Year Old Dog
See the pooch the country star and his wife rescued
Age is just a number to country superstar Luke Bryan. The “Most People are Good” singer is taking a chance on an 18-year-old dog that was probably going to have to live the rest of his life in a shelter.
Bryan and his wife, Caroline, applied for and adopted Poochie after reading about him on the social media site for the Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue. The shelter posted a picture of Caroline with her new family member on Instagram and told more of Poochie’s story.
Volunteers say the dog was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and was expected to be a forever hospice foster until the Bryans stepped in.
“He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks, Bryans.”
I don't know of a soul who doesn't love a happy ending. Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets! Poochie, the 18 year old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs (like many others in our care), but God had different plans. After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline, applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday! He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks, Bryans!