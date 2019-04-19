Listen to Thomas Rhett's Nostalgic New Ballad "Remember You Young"

“This song is about the moments with loved ones solidified in my mind forever. What my eyes will see even when we’re grandparents to our babies’ babies.”

Thomas Rhett is thinking deep, remembering the past, and contemplating the future on his new single “Remember You Young.” The ballad begins with just piano as he sings: “Hey, buddies that I grew up with / All straight-laced and married up now / You ain't foolin' me, wasn't long ago / We tore the roof off that one red light town.”

Related: Thomas Rhett's Wife and Daughters Star in "Look What God Gave Her" Video

The music intensifies as Rhett turns his attention to his kids and how his memories of the past prepare him for the future. He included part of the lyrics with pictures of his wife, Lauren, and girls Willa Gray and Ada James in a social media post about the song.

“Hey babies, crawlin’ on the carpet

No, you won’t be that little for long

One day you’ll move away but you’re still gonna stay

This innocent after you’re gone” REMEMBER YOU YOUNG out tomorrow. Pre-Order #CenterPointRoad now https://t.co/7MGdH5UJiQ pic.twitter.com/WGI5LIOX2K — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) April 18, 2019

“Remember You Young” is the latest preview from Rhett’s forthcoming album Center Point Road. The LP takes its title from a street in the Nashville suburb where he grew up.

“It’s where I played my first football game, where I had my first kiss, where I experienced heartbreak, success, and failure for the first time,” Rhett explained. “Center Point Road shaped me into who I am today.” The album is due out on May 31st. Pre-order it here.