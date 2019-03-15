Hunter Hayes Confirms a New Album is Coming

Singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes recently released his first radio single in three years with “Heartbreaker,” and the GRAMMY-nominee says a new album is on the way too. It would be his first since 2015’s The 21 Project.

Hayes gave some insight into the creative process while geeking out over guitar gear on the popular YouTube series Marty’s Guitar Tours. Hayes says he settled on an album name and wrote the title track early last year, after scrapping three years’ worth of work – the result of an exhausting writing process that wasn’t working for him anymore.

“The second song I wrote was a song called ‘One Shot,’ which was the first song I had written by myself in years,” Hayes said. “I wrote a few songs for this record by myself, which I had so many insecurities about dong and was really glad that I allowed myself to do it.”

In the video above, Hayes also showed off his new prized possession – the signature guitar he worked to create with Ernie Ball Music Man.

You can catch Hayes on tour when he hits the road this spring. Check out the list of dates here.