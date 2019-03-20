Eric Church Surprises Fans Before Hometown Concert

Some lucky fans who attended Eric Church’s recent hometown show didn’t need front row seats to get up close and personal with the country star.

Related: Dan + Shay Surprise Couple at Disney Wedding

The “Desperate Man” singer walked through the concourse of the Greensboro Coliseum as the gates were opening, surprising those who got there early. Church shook hands and took pictures with fans. The exciting moment was produced for a video that was posted on Instagram.

Church just extended his busy touring schedule until well into the fall. He was also just announced as a performer at the 2019 ACM Awards, which will be held on April 7th in Las Vegas.