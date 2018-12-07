Dolly Parton And Jennifer Aniston Provide Laughs On 'Late Late Show'

Dolly Parton and Jennifer Aniston may seem like an unlikely team, but the two have a bond that goes way back, even if Aniston is the only one who knew it.

The actress and the country music legend made a joint appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in support of Dumplin’ – Aniston’s new movie that features new songs by Parton. Aniston revealed that she has been a fan of Parton for so long that she named her dog Dolly, which made for some hilarious moments when Parton and the dog were in the same place at the same time.

Related: Dolly Parton Dishes On Christmas Decorating, And Sings Her Golden Globe-Nominated Song On 'Ellen'

Corden also had Parton play a game of “Dolly Would or Dolly Wouldn’t,” which resulted in her dishing her “opinions” on Aniston’s male cast mates from Friends.